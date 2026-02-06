Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Southern Company (The) $SO

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,044,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 431,285 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Southern worth $193,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Southern alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Advantage Trust Co raised its stake in Southern by 1,428.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 120.1% in the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on Southern from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 11th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.50 price objective (up previously from $99.50) on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.91.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of SO opened at $91.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Southern Company has a 52-week low of $82.90 and a 52-week high of $100.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.53. The company has a market capitalization of $100.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.45.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.27%.

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is an Atlanta-based energy holding company that provides electric and gas utility services and owns power generation assets across the United States. Founded in 1945, the company operates a portfolio of regulated electric utilities and affiliated businesses that generate, transmit and distribute electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Southern’s principal regulated electric subsidiaries include Georgia Power, Alabama Power and Mississippi Power, which serve large portions of the southeastern United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.