First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:ARVR) Shares Down 0.5% – Time to Sell?

First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:ARVR – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $45.74 and last traded at $46.2860. 11 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.51.

Get First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF alerts:

First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF Trading Down 0.5%

The firm has a market cap of $4.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.43 and a 200-day moving average of $49.18.

First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF

First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF ( NASDAQ:ARVR Free Report ) by 34.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 29.63% of First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (ARVR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Metaverse index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of stocks, spanning a broad range of industries globally, that are involved in business activities associated with the Metaverse. ARVR was launched on Apr 19, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.