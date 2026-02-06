First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:ARVR) Shares Down 0.5% – Time to Sell?

First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:ARVR – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $45.74 and last traded at $46.2860. 11 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.51.
First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF Trading Down 0.5%
The firm has a market cap of $4.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.43 and a 200-day moving average of $49.18.
First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF
First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (ARVR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Metaverse index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of stocks, spanning a broad range of industries globally, that are involved in business activities associated with the Metaverse. ARVR was launched on Apr 19, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- When to buy gold (mathematically)
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Nervous about the stock market? Read this
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.