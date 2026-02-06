First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ILDR) Trading Down 3% – What’s Next?

First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ILDR – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.38 and last traded at $30.53. 84,982 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 102,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.49.

First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $209.13 million, a P/E ratio of 39.35 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.37.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Triton Wealth Management PLLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $460,000. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 262,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,673,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its stake in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 20,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $527,000.

First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (ILDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks capital appreciation by targeting global companies believed to benefit from scientific and technological innovation. ILDR was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

