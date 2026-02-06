Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGOW) Shares Down 11.3% – What’s Next?

Freightos Limited (NASDAQ:CRGOW – Get Free Report) shares dropped 11.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.2130. Approximately 11,055 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 40,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

Get Freightos alerts:

Freightos Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.24.

Freightos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGOW) is a technology-driven logistics company that provides a digital booking platform for international freight shipping. Founded in 2012, the firm has developed an online marketplace that connects shippers, freight forwarders and carriers, enabling real-time comparison of rates and automated booking processes across air, ocean and trucking services. Freightos aims to simplify the complex and traditionally manual freight industry by bringing transparency and efficiency to global trade.

The company’s core offerings include a cloud-based Rate Management Platform (RMP) that allows logistics providers to manage freight contracts and automate quoting, as well as Freightos Marketplace, where shippers can obtain instant freight quotes and secure capacity with a few clicks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Freightos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freightos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.