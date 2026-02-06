Future Metals (LON:FME) Shares Down 2.2% – Should You Sell?

Future Metals NL (LON:FME – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1 and last traded at GBX 1.10. Approximately 1,075,747 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 580,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.13.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of £10.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.26.

Future Metals NL (ASX:AIM | FME) is an Australian based exploration Company focused on advancing its Panton PGM Project in the eastern Kimberley region of Western Australia.

The 100% owned Panton PGM-Ni Project is located 60kms north of the town of Halls Creek in the eastern Kimberly region of Western Australia, a tier one mining jurisdiction. The project is located on three granted mining licences and situated just 1km off the Great North Highway which accesses the Port of Wyndham.

The Project hosts an independent JORC Code (2012) MRE of 129Mt @ 1.20g/t PGM3E1, 0.19% Ni, 0.04% Cu and 154ppm Co (1.66g/t PdEq2) at a cut-off grade of 0.90g/t PdEq2 for contained metal of 5.0Moz PGM3E1, 239kt Ni, 48kt Cu and 20kt Co (6.9Moz PdEq2).

