God Bless America ETF (NYSEARCA:YALL) Stock Price Down 1.4% – Here’s What Happened

God Bless America ETF (NYSEARCA:YALL – Get Free Report) was down 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $43.02 and last traded at $43.09. Approximately 5,353 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 7,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.69.

God Bless America ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $99.54 million, a PE ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.81.

God Bless America ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th were paid a $0.2137 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 48.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On God Bless America ETF

About God Bless America ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of God Bless America ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in God Bless America ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in God Bless America ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $784,000.

The God Bless America ETF (YALL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to US-listed stocks of various market capitalization. The fund screens out companies perceived to emphasize politically left and\u002For liberal political activism and social agendas. YALL was launched on Oct 10, 2022 and is managed by Tidal ETFs.

