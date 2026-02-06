God Bless America ETF (NYSEARCA:YALL) Trading Down 1.4% – Here’s Why

God Bless America ETF (NYSEARCA:YALL – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $43.02 and last traded at $43.09. Approximately 5,353 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 7,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.69.

God Bless America ETF Trading Down 1.4%

The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.99 and a 200-day moving average of $43.81. The company has a market capitalization of $99.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.14.

God Bless America ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.2137 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 48.0%.

Institutional Trading of God Bless America ETF

About God Bless America ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YALL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in God Bless America ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of God Bless America ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in God Bless America ETF in the 1st quarter worth $784,000.

The God Bless America ETF (YALL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to US-listed stocks of various market capitalization. The fund screens out companies perceived to emphasize politically left and\u002For liberal political activism and social agendas. YALL was launched on Oct 10, 2022 and is managed by Tidal ETFs.

