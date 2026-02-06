Hantz Financial Services Inc. Sells 22,116 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

Hantz Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,116 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 209.8% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 174.1% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $43.32 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $43.08 and a fifty-two week high of $93.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $193.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.06.

Novo Nordisk A/S Dividend Announcement

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 72.86%. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.2751 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 541.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 23.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVO has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.07.

Novo Nordisk A/S News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Novo Nordisk A/S this week:

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.

The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.

