Harold Bernstein Sells 15,000 Shares of Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE) Stock

Maze Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAZE – Get Free Report) CMO Harold Bernstein sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total value of $690,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Harold Bernstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 7th, Harold Bernstein sold 25,156 shares of Maze Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $1,011,271.20.

On Monday, January 5th, Harold Bernstein sold 412 shares of Maze Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $16,480.00.

On Friday, January 2nd, Harold Bernstein sold 4,432 shares of Maze Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total value of $179,185.76.

On Monday, December 29th, Harold Bernstein sold 45,000 shares of Maze Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total value of $1,825,200.00.

Shares of MAZE opened at $43.95 on Friday. Maze Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $49.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.81.

Maze Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MAZE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.08.

Several research firms have issued reports on MAZE. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Maze Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Maze Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Maze Therapeutics from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Maze Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Maze Therapeutics from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Maze Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAZE. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Maze Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Maze Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maze Therapeutics by 82.6% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Maze Therapeutics by 947.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Maze Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Maze Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: MAZE) is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics by leveraging insights from human genetics and genomics. The company applies advanced data analytics and proprietary platforms to identify targets with strong genetic validation, aiming to de‐risk early drug discovery and accelerate the development of medicines for patients with serious diseases. Maze’s approach centers on translating naturally occurring human mutations into a deeper understanding of disease biology, with an emphasis on validating therapeutic hypotheses before advancing into the clinic.

Since its inception, Maze has assembled a diversified pipeline of programs across metabolic, immunological and other therapeutic areas.

