iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGIH) Shares Down 0.1% – Here’s Why

iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGIH – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.98 and last traded at $24.98. 9 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.01.

iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.98.

iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGIH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares Core US Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG), which targets USD-denominated, investment-grade bonds, while mitigating inflation risk through swaps. AGIH was launched on Jun 22, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

