iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (NASDAQ:TCHI) Trading Down 0.6% – What’s Next?

iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (NASDAQ:TCHI – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.42 and last traded at $23.45. Approximately 60,458 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 37,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.60.

iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $44.56 million, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.06.

iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a $0.4615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 402.0%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviso Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF by 10,956.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at about $328,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,281,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,215,000.

The iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (TCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Chinese equities in technology and technology-related industries. TCHI was launched on Jan 25, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

