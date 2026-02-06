iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (NASDAQ:TCHI) Trading Down 0.6% – What’s Next?

iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (NASDAQ:TCHI – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.42 and last traded at $23.45. Approximately 60,458 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 37,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.60.
iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $44.56 million, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.06.
iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a $0.4615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 402.0%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF
The iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (TCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Chinese equities in technology and technology-related industries. TCHI was launched on Jan 25, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.
