Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) Insider Sells £163,583.82 in Stock

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (LON:KOS – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Inglis sold 118,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 138, for a total transaction of £163,583.82.

Kosmos Energy stock opened at GBX 98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of £468.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 84.56 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 112.57. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 63 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 274.

KOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 210 price target on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from GBX 270 to GBX 220 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 215.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It undertakes a proven basin exploration program in Equatorial Guinea and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. Kosmos Energy Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

