Longfor Group (OTCMKTS:LGFRY) Shares Down 2.6% – Here’s Why

Longfor Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LGFRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$12.73 and last traded at C$12.79. Approximately 582,716 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 695% from the average daily volume of 73,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Longfor Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Longfor Group has an average rating of “Hold”.

Longfor Group Stock Down 2.6%

About Longfor Group

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.00.

Longfor Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS: LGFRY) is a leading integrated real estate developer based in Beijing, China. Established in 1995, the company focuses on property development, property investment and property management. Its core business activities include the design, construction and sale of residential communities, as well as the development of commercial retail properties, office buildings and serviced apartments.

In addition to traditional real estate development, Longfor Group has diversified into the operation and management of urban complexes that combine shopping malls, hotels, offices and cultural facilities.

