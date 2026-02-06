Longfor Group (OTCMKTS:LGFRY) Shares Down 2.6% – Time to Sell?

Longfor Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LGFRY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$12.73 and last traded at C$12.79. Approximately 582,716 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 695% from the average daily volume of 73,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.14.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Longfor Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$12.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.00.

Longfor Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS: LGFRY) is a leading integrated real estate developer based in Beijing, China. Established in 1995, the company focuses on property development, property investment and property management. Its core business activities include the design, construction and sale of residential communities, as well as the development of commercial retail properties, office buildings and serviced apartments.

In addition to traditional real estate development, Longfor Group has diversified into the operation and management of urban complexes that combine shopping malls, hotels, offices and cultural facilities.

