M-tron Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI) Shares Up 0.8% – What’s Next?

M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $63.82 and last traded at $62.88. 34,058 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 36,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Atrium Research upgraded shares of M-tron Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

M-tron Industries Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.77.

M-tron Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. M-tron Industries had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $14.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.91 million. Research analysts forecast that M-tron Industries, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of M-tron Industries

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of M-tron Industries during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of M-tron Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new position in shares of M-tron Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in M-tron Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of M-tron Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.31% of the company’s stock.

M-tron Industries Company Profile

M-tron Industries, Inc (NYSE American: MPTI) is a designer and manufacturer of high‐performance electromechanical motion control and power transmission systems. The company specializes in the development of precision motors, digital servo controllers, and rotary electrical interfaces that enable smooth, reliable operation in demanding environments. Its core offerings include frameless torque motors, brushless DC motors, multi‐circuit slip ring assemblies, and custom motor/controller packages tailored to specific customer requirements.

These products serve a diverse array of end markets, including defense and aerospace, industrial automation, robotics, medical imaging, and energy generation.

Recommended Stories

