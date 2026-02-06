Machina Capital S.A.S. Decreases Stock Position in Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Machina Capital S.A.S. lessened its position in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 91.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,330 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 15,187 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 8.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 68,842 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,041,000 after acquiring an additional 5,552 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 52,546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after buying an additional 5,045 shares during the last quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 4.0% during the third quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 10,920 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 36.2% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 286 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $221.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $210.09 and a 200 day moving average of $184.40. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.43 and a 1 year high of $232.92. The stock has a market cap of $38.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.20.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.08. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 15.71%.The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Keysight Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.950-2.010 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently commented on KEYS. UBS Group set a $230.00 price target on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.64.

In other news, SVP Sung Yoon sold 889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.66, for a total value of $183,720.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 16,953 shares in the company, valued at $3,503,506.98. This represents a 4.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 4,230 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total value of $894,348.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 128,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,090,737.33. The trade was a 3.20% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 78,784 shares of company stock worth $15,841,737 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight’s product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

