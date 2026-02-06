Machina Capital S.A.S. Has $287,000 Holdings in Pool Corporation $POOL

Machina Capital S.A.S. lessened its holdings in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 72.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,484 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Pool were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its stake in Pool by 136.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 3,458,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,008,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,885 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 11.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 699,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $203,928,000 after buying an additional 70,075 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 616,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $179,564,000 after acquiring an additional 160,878 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 586,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $170,898,000 after acquiring an additional 71,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $135,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Pool stock opened at $257.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.22. Pool Corporation has a 52-week low of $226.10 and a 52-week high of $374.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $246.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.26.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Pool from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Pool in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Pool from $320.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Cfra upgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.00.

Pool Corporation is a leading wholesale distributor of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related outdoor living products. Headquartered in Covington, Louisiana, the company serves a diverse customer base that includes service professionals, independent retailers, high-volume builders, and national retail chains. Pool Corporation’s extensive branch network enables it to maintain strong local customer relationships while leveraging its scale to source products efficiently from manufacturers around the world.

The company’s product portfolio spans pool and spa chemicals, water treatment equipment, pumps, filters, heaters, automation and control systems, liners, safety covers, and cleaning accessories.

