Machina Capital S.A.S. Sells 51,761 Shares of Amer Sports, Inc. $AS

Machina Capital S.A.S. decreased its holdings in Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Free Report) by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,761 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Amer Sports were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Amer Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at $281,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amer Sports during the third quarter worth $1,477,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amer Sports during the second quarter valued at $9,634,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Amer Sports in the third quarter valued at about $45,507,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Amer Sports in the second quarter valued at about $2,898,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Amer Sports from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Amer Sports from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Amer Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 26th. Nomura set a $39.80 price objective on shares of Amer Sports and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $49.00 target price on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.06.

Amer Sports Stock Down 1.9%

Amer Sports stock opened at $35.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.80, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Amer Sports, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.21 and a fifty-two week high of $42.36.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Amer Sports had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Amer Sports has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.880-0.920 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amer Sports, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Amer Sports Profile

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) is a Helsinki-based sporting goods group that designs, develops and markets performance-oriented equipment, apparel and footwear across multiple sports. The company focuses on product innovation, brand-driven marketing and global distribution to serve athletes and outdoor enthusiasts, offering goods for activities such as skiing, running, hiking, tennis, golf and diving.

Amer Sports’ portfolio comprises well-known sports and outdoor brands, including Salomon (outdoor footwear and winter sports), Atomic (alpine skis and ski equipment), Arc’teryx (technical outerwear and climbing gear), Wilson (racquet and ball sports equipment) and Suunto (precision instruments and sports watches).

