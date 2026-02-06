Meridian Mining UK Societas (OTCMKTS:MRRDF) Shares Down 7.8% – Should You Sell?

Meridian Mining UK Societas (OTCMKTS:MRRDF – Get Free Report) dropped 7.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.17 and last traded at C$1.17. Approximately 92,886 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 57,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRRDF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Meridian Mining UK Societas in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Meridian Mining UK Societas in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Meridian Mining UK Societas has an average rating of “Buy”.

Meridian Mining UK Societas Stock Performance

About Meridian Mining UK Societas

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.15 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.90.

Meridian Mining UK Societas, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Brazil. It explores for manganese, gold, copper, and tin deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Espigão polymetallic project and the Ariquemes tin project located in Rondônia. It also has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Cabaçal copper-gold project located in the state of Mato Grosso; and the Mirante da Serra project located in Rondônia.

Further Reading

