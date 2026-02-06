Meridian Mining UK Societas (OTCMKTS:MRRDF) Trading Down 7.8% – What’s Next?

Meridian Mining UK Societas (OTCMKTS:MRRDF – Get Free Report) dropped 7.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.17 and last traded at C$1.17. Approximately 92,886 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 57,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.27.

Get Meridian Mining UK Societas alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Meridian Mining UK Societas in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Meridian Mining UK Societas in a report on Monday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MRRDF

Meridian Mining UK Societas Stock Down 7.8%

About Meridian Mining UK Societas

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.90.

(Get Free Report)

Meridian Mining UK Societas, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Brazil. It explores for manganese, gold, copper, and tin deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Espigão polymetallic project and the Ariquemes tin project located in Rondônia. It also has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Cabaçal copper-gold project located in the state of Mato Grosso; and the Mirante da Serra project located in Rondônia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Mining UK Societas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Mining UK Societas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.