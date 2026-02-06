Michael Moehn Sells 6,500 Shares of Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Stock

Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) insider Michael Moehn sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total value of $673,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 193,076 shares in the company, valued at $20,002,673.60. The trade was a 3.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren Stock Up 0.1%

AEE opened at $104.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Ameren Corporation has a 12 month low of $91.77 and a 12 month high of $106.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.85.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 15.75%.The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Ameren’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ameren Corporation will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren News Summary

Positive Sentiment: Unusual options activity — traders bought roughly 2,984 call contracts (about a 2,268% jump vs. average), signaling short-term bullish positioning or hedging that can push shares and implied volatility higher. Read More.

Unusual options activity — traders bought roughly 2,984 call contracts (about a 2,268% jump vs. average), signaling short-term bullish positioning or hedging that can push shares and implied volatility higher. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Earnings expectations — Zacks highlights that Ameren has the mix (rate-base growth, regulated earnings) to likely beat Q4 estimates; a beat or raised guidance would be a clear catalyst. Read More.

Earnings expectations — Zacks highlights that Ameren has the mix (rate-base growth, regulated earnings) to likely beat Q4 estimates; a beat or raised guidance would be a clear catalyst. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Bull-case analysis highlights long-term tailwinds — regulated stability and grid capex (modernization) as reasons some investors view AEE as having upside beyond near-term noise. Read More.

Bull-case analysis highlights long-term tailwinds — regulated stability and grid capex (modernization) as reasons some investors view AEE as having upside beyond near-term noise. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst consensus is a “Hold” (mixed ratings and modest upside in street targets), which may cap momentum until clearer beats/guidance arrive. Read More.

Analyst consensus is a “Hold” (mixed ratings and modest upside in street targets), which may cap momentum until clearer beats/guidance arrive. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider sale — director Michael L. Moehn sold 6,500 shares at about $103.60 (~$673k), trimming his stake ~3.3%; some investors view insider selling as a negative near-term signal even when holdings remain large. Read More.

Insider sale — director Michael L. Moehn sold 6,500 shares at about $103.60 (~$673k), trimming his stake ~3.3%; some investors view insider selling as a negative near-term signal even when holdings remain large. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Relative underperformance — coverage notes AEE has lagged some utility peers despite recent gains, which can pressure sentiment for relative‑value investors. Read More.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Here are the key news stories impacting Ameren this week:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AEE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ameren from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ameren from $112.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Ameren in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ameren in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Ameren from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on Ameren

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameren

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 70.9% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Ameren by 285.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 6,040.0% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Ameren by 6,080.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameren Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ameren Corporation (NYSE: AEE) is an integrated energy company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that provides electric and natural gas delivery and related services in portions of Missouri and Illinois. The company operates regulated utility businesses that serve a broad mix of residential, commercial and industrial customers, and it participates in wholesale energy markets and transmission operations that support reliable service across its service territories.

Ameren’s core activities include generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, distribution of natural gas, and the provision of customer energy solutions such as demand-side management and energy efficiency programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.