MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTIU) Shares Down 3.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTIU – Get Free Report) dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.88 and last traded at $13.54. Approximately 56,128 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 54,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.08.

The company has a market capitalization of $20.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.14.

The MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETNs (WTIU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MicroSectors Energy index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks 3x the daily price movements of an index of US-listed energy and oil companies, selected and weighted by liquidity. WTIU was launched on Feb 15, 2023 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

