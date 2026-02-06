NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Trading Down 5.6% – Here’s What Happened

NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.85 and last traded at $0.85. Approximately 252,830 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 297,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on NanoViricides in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

NanoViricides Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of NanoViricides

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.32.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NanoViricides stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE:NNVC – Free Report) by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,217 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.29% of NanoViricides worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

NanoViricides Company Profile

NanoViricides, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel antiviral therapies using its proprietary nanomicelle technology. The company designs polymeric, virus-targeted nanoviricides that seek to neutralize viral pathogens by binding to specific viral surface proteins and destroying their structural integrity. NanoViricides’ platform is intended to offer broad-spectrum activity against a range of enveloped viruses, positioning it as a potential solution for both existing and emerging viral threats.

The company’s pipeline includes preclinical and early clinical candidates targeting seasonal and pandemic influenza strains, as well as investigational programs for coronaviruses, hepatitis, dengue, HIV and other viruses.

