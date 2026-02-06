NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Trading Down 5.6% – Should You Sell?

Shares of NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) traded down 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.85 and last traded at $0.85. 252,830 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 297,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

Get NanoViricides alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of NanoViricides in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

View Our Latest Report on NNVC

NanoViricides Price Performance

Institutional Trading of NanoViricides

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average of $1.38. The stock has a market cap of $18.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.32.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NanoViricides stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE:NNVC – Free Report) by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,217 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.29% of NanoViricides worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NanoViricides

(Get Free Report)

NanoViricides, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel antiviral therapies using its proprietary nanomicelle technology. The company designs polymeric, virus-targeted nanoviricides that seek to neutralize viral pathogens by binding to specific viral surface proteins and destroying their structural integrity. NanoViricides’ platform is intended to offer broad-spectrum activity against a range of enveloped viruses, positioning it as a potential solution for both existing and emerging viral threats.

The company’s pipeline includes preclinical and early clinical candidates targeting seasonal and pandemic influenza strains, as well as investigational programs for coronaviruses, hepatitis, dengue, HIV and other viruses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NanoViricides Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoViricides and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.