Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) CEO Sells $29,073,000.00 in Stock

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) CEO Adena Friedman sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.91, for a total transaction of $29,073,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,924,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,542,349.73. This trade represents a 13.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $85.51 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.84 and a 1 year high of $101.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $48.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.62.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Nasdaq had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.95%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up previously from $114.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Friday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $116.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up from $99.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Nasdaq by 3.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 34,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 10,110 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 14,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 345.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Nasdaq by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc is a global financial technology company that operates one of the world’s leading electronic securities exchanges and provides a broad array of products and services to capital markets participants. Its core activities include operating the Nasdaq Stock Market and other trading venues, developing and supplying market technology and matching engines to exchanges and trading firms, licensing market data and indices, and offering clearing, trade execution and post-trade solutions. The company also provides market surveillance, risk management and regulatory technology used by exchanges and regulators.

Founded in 1971 by the National Association of Securities Dealers (NASD) as the first electronic stock market, Nasdaq has evolved into a diversified marketplace and technology provider.

