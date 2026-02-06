NEOS Enhanced Income 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CSHI) Shares Down 0% – Here’s Why

NEOS Enhanced Income 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CSHI – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $49.67 and last traded at $49.71. Approximately 358,793 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 320,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.72.

Get NEOS Enhanced Income 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

NEOS Enhanced Income 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.76. The company has a market capitalization of $874.40 million, a P/E ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.02.

NEOS Enhanced Income 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.1991 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 14th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NEOS Enhanced Income 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

About NEOS Enhanced Income 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NEOS Enhanced Income 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in NEOS Enhanced Income 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Carter Financial Group INC. acquired a new position in shares of NEOS Enhanced Income 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $476,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NEOS Enhanced Income 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 18,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, FSA Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NEOS Enhanced Income 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 343.4% during the second quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 70,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 54,341 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Neos Enhanced Income Cash Alternative ETF (CSHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a portfolio of US ultra-short term Treasury bills while utilizing a combined with a US large-cap put spread futures strategy. CSHI was launched on Aug 30, 2022 and is managed by Neos.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NEOS Enhanced Income 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEOS Enhanced Income 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.