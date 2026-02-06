NEOS Enhanced Income 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CSHI) Stock Price Down 0% – Should You Sell?

NEOS Enhanced Income 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CSHI – Get Free Report) shares fell 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $49.67 and last traded at $49.71. 358,793 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 320,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.72.

NEOS Enhanced Income 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Down 0.0%

The firm has a market cap of $874.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.72 and a 200 day moving average of $49.76.

NEOS Enhanced Income 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 14th were given a $0.1991 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NEOS Enhanced Income 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

About NEOS Enhanced Income 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSA Advisors Inc. raised its position in NEOS Enhanced Income 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 343.4% in the second quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 70,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 54,341 shares during the last quarter. Carter Financial Group INC. acquired a new position in shares of NEOS Enhanced Income 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $476,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NEOS Enhanced Income 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 18,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NEOS Enhanced Income 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in NEOS Enhanced Income 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 72,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after buying an additional 18,588 shares during the period.

The Neos Enhanced Income Cash Alternative ETF (CSHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a portfolio of US ultra-short term Treasury bills while utilizing a combined with a US large-cap put spread futures strategy. CSHI was launched on Aug 30, 2022 and is managed by Neos.

