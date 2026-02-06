NEOS Enhanced Income 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CSHI) Stock Price Down 0% – Should You Sell?

NEOS Enhanced Income 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CSHI – Get Free Report) shares fell 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $49.67 and last traded at $49.71. 358,793 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 320,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.72.
The firm has a market cap of $874.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.72 and a 200 day moving average of $49.76.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 14th were given a $0.1991 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 14th.
The Neos Enhanced Income Cash Alternative ETF (CSHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a portfolio of US ultra-short term Treasury bills while utilizing a combined with a US large-cap put spread futures strategy. CSHI was launched on Aug 30, 2022 and is managed by Neos.
