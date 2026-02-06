Olympus (OTCMKTS:OLYMY) Stock Price Down 1% – Should You Sell?

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OLYMY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.75 and last traded at $11.76. Approximately 133,235 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 120% from the average daily volume of 60,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.88.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.69 and its 200 day moving average is $12.49.

About Olympus

Olympus Corporation is a Tokyo-based manufacturer specializing in precision technology for the medical, scientific and industrial markets. Established in 1919, the company has built an international reputation for optical and digital imaging solutions that encompass endoscopic systems, microscopes, cameras and related accessories. Olympus leverages its expertise in optics, mechanics and electronics to develop instruments designed to advance diagnostics and scientific discovery.

In the healthcare sector, Olympus is best known for its endoscopy products and therapeutic solutions that support minimally invasive procedures in gastroenterology, pulmonology and urology.

