Olympus (OTCMKTS:OLYMY) Trading Down 1% – What’s Next?

Shares of Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OLYMY – Get Free Report) traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.75 and last traded at $11.76. 133,235 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 120% from the average session volume of 60,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.88.

Olympus Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.49.

About Olympus

Olympus Corporation is a Tokyo-based manufacturer specializing in precision technology for the medical, scientific and industrial markets. Established in 1919, the company has built an international reputation for optical and digital imaging solutions that encompass endoscopic systems, microscopes, cameras and related accessories. Olympus leverages its expertise in optics, mechanics and electronics to develop instruments designed to advance diagnostics and scientific discovery.

In the healthcare sector, Olympus is best known for its endoscopy products and therapeutic solutions that support minimally invasive procedures in gastroenterology, pulmonology and urology.

