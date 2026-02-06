Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC Shares Sold by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. trimmed its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 54.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,135 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OMC. Capital A Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 548.3% during the second quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 2,126.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 289.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $69.13 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.33 and a fifty-two week high of $89.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.74.

Omnicom Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 47.27%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OMC. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target (down previously from $87.00) on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.14.

Get Our Latest Analysis on OMC

About Omnicom Group

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE: OMC) is a global marketing and corporate communications holding company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1986 through the merger of the BBDO, DDB and Needham Harper agencies, Omnicom has built a portfolio of leading brands and networks serving clients across diverse industries.

The company’s primary business activities encompass advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations, and customer relationship management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.