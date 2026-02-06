Operadora de Sites Mexicanos (OTC:OPMXF) Trading Up 2.8% – What’s Next?

Operadora de Sites Mexicanos, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTC:OPMXF – Get Free Report) was up 2.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.9539 and last traded at $0.9453. Approximately 3,843 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 4,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.9192.

Get Operadora de Sites Mexicanos alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Scotiabank raised shares of Operadora de Sites Mexicanos from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Operadora de Sites Mexicanos

Operadora de Sites Mexicanos Stock Performance

About Operadora de Sites Mexicanos

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.88.

(Get Free Report)

Operadora de Sites Mexicanos, SAB. de C.V. engages in building, installing, maintaining, operating, leasing, and marketing of various types of towers and other support structures for the telecommunications sector in Mexico. It provides construction services comprises selection and acquisition of the property, and installation and operation of equipment, as well as physical spaces and other non-electronic elements for the installation of service networks. The company also provides site construction services for braced towers, self-supporting towers, monopole towers, and masts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Operadora de Sites Mexicanos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Operadora de Sites Mexicanos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.