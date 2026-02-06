Optimize Financial Inc Invests $342,000 in Enviri Corporation $NVRI

Optimize Financial Inc purchased a new position in Enviri Corporation (NYSE:NVRI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVRI. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Enviri in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,706,000. 1060 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Enviri in the second quarter worth about $5,604,000. Kent Lake PR LLC bought a new stake in Enviri in the second quarter valued at about $4,340,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Enviri by 116.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 207,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 111,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Enviri during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $860,000. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Ott Kozak sold 9,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $176,200.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,730.58. This trade represents a 54.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Enviri in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Enviri to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Enviri to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Enviri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Enviri stock opened at $19.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.09. Enviri Corporation has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $19.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71.

Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Enviri had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a negative return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $574.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Enviri has set its FY 2025 guidance at -0.740–0.620 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at -0.260–0.130 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Enviri Corporation will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Enviri Inc (NYSE: NVRI) is a provider of environmental monitoring, data intelligence and sustainability solutions for critical infrastructure and industrial operations. The company integrates Internet of Things (IoT) sensor hardware, cloud-based analytics and field services to collect, process and visualize environmental data. Enviri’s platform supports real-time monitoring and historical trend analysis across water, air and wastewater streams to help clients meet regulatory requirements and manage environmental risk.

Enviri’s product suite includes ruggedized sensor networks, remote data loggers, automated sampling systems and a web-based analytics portal.

