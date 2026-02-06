Optimize Financial Inc Invests $382,000 in Penumbra, Inc. $PEN

Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PEN shares. Citigroup cut Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $350.00 to $374.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $370.00 to $374.00 in a research note on Friday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Penumbra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $275.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Leerink Partners lowered Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $358.00.

NYSE:PEN opened at $341.45 on Friday. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.26 and a 52-week high of $362.41. The company has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 6.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $323.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.48.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. Penumbra had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $354.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Penumbra news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.72, for a total value of $57,793.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.06, for a total transaction of $540,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 64,736 shares in the company, valued at $19,424,684.16. This trade represents a 2.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,772 shares of company stock valued at $10,175,467. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Penumbra, Inc is a global healthcare company specializing in the development and manufacture of innovative medical devices that address neurovascular and peripheral vascular conditions. The company focuses on products designed to improve patient outcomes in acute ischemic stroke, aneurysm treatment and peripheral thrombectomy. Penumbra’s technologies are used by interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons and interventional cardiologists in hospitals and clinics around the world.

At the core of Penumbra’s portfolio is its mechanical thrombectomy platform, which includes aspiration catheters and accessory devices engineered to remove blood clots in acute stroke cases.

