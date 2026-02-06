Optimize Financial Inc Invests $406,000 in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Optimize Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 107.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 202.8% during the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth $38,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Up 3.1%
Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $59.43 on Friday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 1 year low of $42.52 and a 1 year high of $63.33. The company has a market capitalization of $120.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.17.
Bristol Myers Squibb Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from Bristol Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.14%.
Trending Headlines about Bristol Myers Squibb
Here are the key news stories impacting Bristol Myers Squibb this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Company raised FY‑2026 guidance (EPS and revenue) and said 2026 results should exceed Street expectations, which investors view as a clear catalyst supporting higher valuation. Bristol Myers forecasts upbeat 2026, expecting Eliquis price cut to pay off
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 revenue topped estimates, driven by a 16% jump in the growth portfolio (notably immuno‑oncology), which helped offset declines in older drugs — a near-term earnings beat that traders rewarded. Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Tops Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Positive Sentiment: CEO highlighted “the richest product pipeline” in years on TV, reinforcing investor confidence in future drug launches and long‑term growth drivers. Bristol Myers Squibb CEO: Richest product pipeline we’ve had in the last decade
- Positive Sentiment: BMS expanded a multi‑year commercial supply agreement for lentiviral vectors to support CAR‑T programs — a strategic operational move that de‑risks cell/gene manufacturing and supports pipeline commercialization. OXB Signs New Multi-Year Commercial Supply Agreement with Bristol Myers Squibb
- Neutral Sentiment: Mixed earnings detail: non‑GAAP EPS beat some estimates but declined year‑over‑year; revenue was modestly up and slightly above consensus — the print is supportive but not uniformly strong across all metrics. Bristol Myers Squibb Q4 results and call materials
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and outlets are upbeat on the 2026 outlook and some technical “buy zone” commentary is lifting sentiment; this is momentum trading rather than new fundamental proof. Bristol Myers rises inside a buy zone on street-beating 2026 outlook
- Negative Sentiment: Legacy drugs continue to decline, pressuring margins and making the company dependent on upcoming pipeline launches and pricing actions to sustain growth. Bristol-Myers posts Q4 beat as growth portfolio offsets legacy headwinds
- Negative Sentiment: EPS is down versus the prior year (reflecting earlier one‑offs and product transitions), which keeps some investors cautious until new launches visibly contribute to the top and bottom lines. Bristol Myers Reports Q4: What Key Metrics Say
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up from $51.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Bank of America raised Bristol Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.43.
Bristol Myers Squibb Profile
Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company’s core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.
BMS’s marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.
