Optimize Financial Inc Invests $406,000 in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Optimize Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 107.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 202.8% during the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth $38,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $59.43 on Friday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 1 year low of $42.52 and a 1 year high of $63.33. The company has a market capitalization of $120.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Bristol Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 76.53% and a net margin of 12.57%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from Bristol Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.14%.

BMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up from $51.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Bank of America raised Bristol Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.43.

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company’s core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS’s marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

