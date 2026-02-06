Optimize Financial Inc Takes $401,000 Position in Globus Medical, Inc. $GMED

Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,010 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Globus Medical by 14.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Globus Medical by 74.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 5.5% during the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 3,792 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 0.3% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 68,468 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Bank of America raised Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Globus Medical to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.18.

Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $87.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.06. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.79 and a 12 month high of $101.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.32.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $769.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.58 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kyle Kline sold 3,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.10, for a total value of $363,353.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kelly Huller sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 83,636 shares of company stock worth $7,336,583 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc (NYSE:GMED) is a leading medical device company specializing in musculoskeletal solutions for spine and orthopaedic applications. Founded in 2003 by David C. Paul and headquartered in Audubon, Pennsylvania, the company develops, manufactures and markets implantable devices and surgical instruments designed to treat spinal disorders and promote bone healing. Its product portfolio encompasses solutions for minimally invasive and open surgical procedures, including interbody fusion devices, pedicle screw systems, and biologics used to enhance fusion outcomes.

In addition to its core spine business, Globus Medical has expanded into robotics and navigation systems to support precision and efficiency in the operating room.

