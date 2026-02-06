Optimize Financial Inc Takes Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. $AEIS

Optimize Financial Inc purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,056 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 16.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,155 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 539 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $468,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Advanced Energy Industries

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 2,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total value of $474,714.81. Following the sale, the director owned 8,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,734,801.84. This represents a 21.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul R. Oldham sold 8,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total value of $1,660,221.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,035,503.12. The trade was a 24.80% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AEIS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.50.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

AEIS opened at $257.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $231.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.31. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.01 and a 52-week high of $277.14.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $463.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.54 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 8.41%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 23rd. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.50%.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc is a global technology company specializing in precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products including high-voltage power supplies, RF and microwave generators, digital power controllers, reactive gas control systems, and thin film measurement instruments. These solutions enable advanced processes in semiconductor fabrication, flat panel display manufacturing, industrial coating, data storage, telecommunications and medical device production.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, Advanced Energy has grown through strategic product development and international expansion.

