Optimize Financial Inc Takes Position in Align Technology, Inc. $ALGN

Optimize Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $155,297,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 18.3% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,267,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $283,898,000 after purchasing an additional 350,883 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 94.5% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 638,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $121,055,000 after purchasing an additional 310,091 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 786,637 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $148,934,000 after purchasing an additional 297,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,061,000. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $175.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.84. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.00 and a 52-week high of $232.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.78.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 10.17%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALGN. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Align Technology from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Align Technology from $154.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays initiated coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Monday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $218.00 price objective on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Align Technology from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.08.

Align Technology, Inc (NASDAQ: ALGN) pioneered the use of digital technology in orthodontics through the development of the Invisalign system, a series of clear, removable aligners that provide an alternative to traditional metal braces. Since its founding in 1997 by Zia Chishti and Kelsey Wirth, the Tempe, Arizona–based company has expanded its focus to include intraoral scanners, CAD/CAM software for dental laboratories and comprehensive digital dentistry solutions.

The company’s signature Invisalign system leverages 3D imaging and computer-aided design (CAD) to create customized aligners that gradually reposition teeth, improving patient comfort and treatment predictability.

