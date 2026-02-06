Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PMREF) Stock Price Down 1.7% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PMREF – Get Free Report) were down 1.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$12.40 and last traded at C$12.40. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 11,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.61.

Get Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 1.7%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.08.

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust is a Canadian real estate investment trust focused on owning, operating and acquiring retail properties. The trust’s portfolio is anchored by neighbourhood and regional shopping centres, often featuring grocery store and necessity-based tenants that generate stable foot traffic. By concentrating on retail real estate, Primaris aims to deliver predictable income streams through long-term leases with credit-worthy tenants.

The company’s core activities include property management, leasing and asset management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.