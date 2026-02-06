Realty Income Corporation $O Stock Position Lowered by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. decreased its position in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,290 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 586.1% during the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 142.4% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 806.5% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Realty Income from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Realty Income from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Wall Street Zen cut Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.21.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $63.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.79. Realty Income Corporation has a 12-month low of $50.71 and a 12-month high of $63.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 300.00%.

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company’s business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income’s portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

