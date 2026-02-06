Roundhill Cannabis ETF (BATS:WEED) Shares Down 0.3% – Here’s Why

Roundhill Cannabis ETF (BATS:WEED – Get Free Report) was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.70 and last traded at $16.8560. Approximately 6,402 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 11,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.9138.

Roundhill Cannabis ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.88.

About Roundhill Cannabis ETF

The Roundhill Cannabis ETF (WEED) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of equities and total return swaps that provide exposure to the global cannabis and hemp ecosystem. WEED was launched on Apr 20, 2022 and is managed by Roundhill.

