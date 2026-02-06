Seven & i (OTC:SVNDF) Trading 0.2% Higher – Should You Buy?

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTC:SVNDF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.86 and last traded at $14.86. 21,014 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 264% from the average session volume of 5,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.8340.

Seven & i Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of ($934.54) and a 200 day simple moving average of ($315.73).

Seven & i Company Profile

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. operates convenience stores, superstores, department stores, supermarkets, and specialty stores. It operates through six segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department and Specialty Store Operations, Financial Services, and Others. The company engages in the operation of convenience stores comprising directly managed corporate stores and franchised stores; retail business that provides daily life necessities, such as food and other daily necessities and dollar merchandise and services; banking, leasing, and credit card business; and real estate business.

Further Reading

