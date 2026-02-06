Sofina Société Anonyme (OTC:SFNXF) Shares Down 5.1% – What’s Next?

Sofina Société Anonyme (OTC:SFNXF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$279.85 and last traded at C$279.85. 1 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 75 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$294.79.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$285.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$298.33.

Sofina Société Anonyme is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in direct and fund of funds investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in growth capital, early, startup, later stages, mature, emerging growth, mid venture, late venture and LBO investments. The firm primarily invests in portfolio of companies that engages in digital transformation, consumer & retail, education, healthcare, energy and services, e-commerce, consumer goods, digital, satellite operations, industry, finance companies, and financial services worldwide.

