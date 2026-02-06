Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNHP) Shares Down 3.3% – What’s Next?

Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNHP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.00 and last traded at $9.53. 25,548 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 25,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

Get Soluna alerts:

Soluna Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.58.

About Soluna

(Get Free Report)

Soluna Holdings, Inc is a renewable energy infrastructure and computing company focused on pairing underutilized clean power sources with high-performance computing applications. Through its proprietary modular data center technology, Soluna develops and operates facilities that can scale computing workloads for blockchain, machine learning, scientific research and other power-intensive tasks. The company’s platform is designed to balance grid stability by drawing on wind and solar resources during periods of surplus generation.

One of Soluna’s flagship initiatives is a development project near Tangier, Morocco, where the company has rights to construct and operate up to 250 megawatts of wind-powered generation capacity alongside its scalable data center modules.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Soluna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soluna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.