Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNHP) Trading Down 3.3% – What’s Next?

Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNHP – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.00 and last traded at $9.53. Approximately 25,548 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 25,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.
Soluna Stock Down 3.3%
The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.63 and a 200 day moving average of $7.58.
About Soluna
Soluna Holdings, Inc is a renewable energy infrastructure and computing company focused on pairing underutilized clean power sources with high-performance computing applications. Through its proprietary modular data center technology, Soluna develops and operates facilities that can scale computing workloads for blockchain, machine learning, scientific research and other power-intensive tasks. The company’s platform is designed to balance grid stability by drawing on wind and solar resources during periods of surplus generation.
One of Soluna’s flagship initiatives is a development project near Tangier, Morocco, where the company has rights to construct and operate up to 250 megawatts of wind-powered generation capacity alongside its scalable data center modules.
