Steakholder Foods (NASDAQ:STKH) Shares Down 8.4% – What’s Next?

Steakholder Foods Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:STKH – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 8.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.65 and last traded at $1.75. 31,525 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 143,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Steakholder Foods in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Steakholder Foods Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.41.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Steakholder Foods stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Steakholder Foods Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:STKH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 1.03% of Steakholder Foods as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

About Steakholder Foods

Steakholder Foods, trading on NASDAQ under the symbol STKH, is a developer of cultivated meat and fat products based on cellular agriculture and 3D bioprinting technologies. The company focuses on producing structured, whole-cut meat and fat components by cultivating animal cells in controlled bioreactors, offering an alternative to conventionally farmed meat with the goal of reducing environmental impact and improving food safety.

Originally founded as MeaTech 3D in Israel, the company rebranded to Steakholder Foods in early 2022 and completed its public listing on NASDAQ through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company.

See Also

