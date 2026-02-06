Steakholder Foods (NASDAQ:STKH) Stock Price Down 8.4% – What’s Next?

Steakholder Foods Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:STKH – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 8.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.65 and last traded at $1.75. Approximately 31,525 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 143,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.91.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Steakholder Foods in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.54 and a 200 day moving average of $4.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.41.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Steakholder Foods stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Steakholder Foods Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:STKH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.03% of Steakholder Foods as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steakholder Foods, trading on NASDAQ under the symbol STKH, is a developer of cultivated meat and fat products based on cellular agriculture and 3D bioprinting technologies. The company focuses on producing structured, whole-cut meat and fat components by cultivating animal cells in controlled bioreactors, offering an alternative to conventionally farmed meat with the goal of reducing environmental impact and improving food safety.

Originally founded as MeaTech 3D in Israel, the company rebranded to Steakholder Foods in early 2022 and completed its public listing on NASDAQ through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company.

