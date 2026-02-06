Terrance Coyne Sells 20,163 Shares of Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Stock

Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) CFO Terrance Coyne sold 20,163 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total transaction of $872,856.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 22,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,691.65. This trade represents a 46.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Royalty Pharma stock opened at $44.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Royalty Pharma PLC has a 52-week low of $29.66 and a 52-week high of $44.36. The firm has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.93.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $609.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.01 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 32.51% and a return on equity of 26.36%. On average, research analysts expect that Royalty Pharma PLC will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royalty Pharma Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RPRX. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Royalty Pharma by 868.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 31.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

RPRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Leerink Partners set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Thursday, December 11th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

Royalty Pharma plc is a specialty finance company that acquires biopharmaceutical royalty interests and provides non-dilutive financing to drug developers and rights holders. The firm purchases future royalty streams, milestone-contingent payments and other revenue rights linked to approved and late-stage pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. By paying upfront consideration for these rights, Royalty Pharma seeks to generate long-term cash flows tied to the commercial performance of a diversified portfolio of medicines.

The company’s transaction structures include outright royalty purchases, structured financings and milestone arrangements tailored to the needs of innovator companies, academic institutions and investors.

