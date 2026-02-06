U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHALB) Stock Price Up 2.1% – Still a Buy?

U-Haul Holding Company (NASDAQ:UHALB – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $54.07 and last traded at $53.26. 539,540 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 322,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.16.
U-Haul Stock Up 2.1%
The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.57.
About U-Haul
U-Haul Holding Company (NASDAQ: UHALB) is a leading provider of do-it-yourself moving and storage solutions across North America. The company offers a comprehensive range of products and services, including rental trucks, trailers, towing equipment, self-storage units, moving boxes and packing supplies. U-Haul’s network of company-owned locations, independent dealers and storage facilities enables customers to access affordable, short-term and long-term moving and storage options in all 50 U.S.
