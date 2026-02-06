VERSES AI (OTCMKTS:VRSSF) Stock Price Up 0.9% – Still a Buy?

Shares of VERSES AI Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRSSF – Get Free Report) were up 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.67 and last traded at $0.6583. Approximately 19,440 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 34,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.6524.

VERSES AI Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.68 and its 200 day moving average is $3.75.

VERSES AI Company Profile

Verses AI (OTCMKTS: VRSSF) is a software company specializing in spatial artificial intelligence, focusing on context and location-based processing. Its flagship platform, the Verses AI Context Engine, integrates diverse data streams—such as sensor feeds, geospatial information and real-world metadata—to construct a dynamic, interconnected model of places and objects. By applying proprietary machine learning algorithms to this model, the company enables developers to build applications that respond intelligently to changes in a user’s environment, including augmented reality, Internet of Things, smart cities and digital twin scenarios.

The company offers a suite of developer tools and services designed to streamline the incorporation of spatial context into existing workflows.

