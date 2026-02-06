VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund (OTCMKTS:VCVOF) Stock Price Up 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (OTCMKTS:VCVOF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.20 and last traded at $6.20. 202 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 3,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.1850.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.32.

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund (OTCMKTS:VCVOF) is a closed-end investment company dedicated to delivering long-term capital growth by investing in a diversified portfolio of equity and equity-related securities of companies operating in Vietnam. Established in 2003 and listed on OTC Markets under the ticker VCVOF, the fund seeks to harness Vietnam’s economic development through targeted exposure to both listed and unlisted businesses across the country.

The fund’s investment universe spans a broad range of sectors, including financial services, consumer goods, real estate, industrial businesses and healthcare.

